One week after his murder, Erik Hite Foundation steps up for slain Tucson police cadet's family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Erik Hite Foundation is stepping up to support the family of 23-year-old Tucson Police cadet Carlos Ramirez, who was murdered in his home one week ago.

One week after his murder, a foundation steps up for cadet's family

Ramirez's fiancée is now facing funeral costs, household bills, and life without her future husband. The foundation, which supports the families of law enforcement and first responders, has raised about $12,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Nohemy Hite, founder and CEO of the Erik Hite Foundation, knows firsthand what it means to lose a loved one in the line of duty.

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After her husband, Officer Erik Hite, was killed in the line of duty, she made it her mission to support other first responder families. She established the foundation in 2009, one year after his death.

"I felt without hope, I felt that I could not do this on my own," Hite said.

Nohemy Hite

The nonprofit provides a range of resources for the families of law enforcement and first responders, including mental health support, childcare, and financial aid.

"Hundreds and thousands of families have been served with that program," Hite said.

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The foundation is now focused on helping the Ramirez family navigate the financial burdens that follow a sudden loss.

"Mortgages have to be paid and they have two young children with one on the way," Hite said.

Marc Monroy

The community is being encouraged to contribute to the effort.

"We're just encouraging the community to help donate whatever small amount, big amount, medium amount, everything helps," Hite said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOUNDATION WEBSITE TO SEE IF RESOURCES COULD BENEFIT YOU

Tucson Police Department's recruit graduating class is scheduled for Thursday afternoon — a ceremony Ramirez was supposed to be a part of.

The graduation will serve as a reminder of the recruit missing from the class.

Marc Monroy

"I'm sure it's going to be a bitter sweet moment for the class to celebrate their success for graduating but without Carlos there," Hite said.

Families who believe they may qualify for resources provided by the Erik Hite Foundation, and those who wish to donate to the Ramirez family, can find links below.

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