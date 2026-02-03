KGUN 9 makes donation to the Erik Hite Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 made a $2,000 contribution to the Child Development Center operated by the Erik Hite Foundation. Learn more about their mission here
