'Nothing good' after 2 a.m.: Tucson eyes hookah lounge changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been nearly two months since a 3 a.m. Midtown shootout that sent four people to the hospital. It happened outside the Arizona Hookah Lounge on Speedway near Swan.

Now, Tucson Police and city officials are partnering to implement changes that hope to curb crime happening at local hookah lounges.

TPD gathered data presented at Wednesday’s city council meeting, which shows this year there have been more than twice as many violent crime reported at hookah lounges (52) compared to bars (21).

City of Tucson Violent incidents reported to TPD.

Bars in Tucson have to close by 2 a.m., but hookah lounges often stay open until 4 a.m. The city says that draws late night crowds and can lead to late night crime.

The City Attorney’s office is now drafting an ordinance for new and existing hookah lounges.

It would limit hookah lounge hours, making them also close at 2 a.m. It would also add a special licensing provision, that the city could revoke or suspend, if a business is attracting crime.

“It will be data-driven,” Ward 6 council member Karin Uhlich told KGUN. “It’s not gonna be arbitrary.”

Uhlich explained that TPD will monitor emergency call volume and crime trends specific to certain hookah lounge locations, and that nearby businesses want to see these changes “yesterday.”

“We want to take action in 30 days,” said Uhlich. “We really want to get this on the books, and get it rolling.

“It’s not about going after hookah lounges, it’s about keeping our community safe. And quite frankly, the customers and employees at those hookah lounges are at tremendous risk too. So they’re a part of the community and we want everybody to be part of the solution.”

On University Boulevard near the University of Arizona campus, Paul Mannheim owns Espresso Art Cafe. It’s part coffee shop, part bar, part hookah lounge. Mannheim says it has always catered to a more international crowd.

“It’s a very social and calm type of environment when you share hookah with friends in family,” he explained. “We’ve really never had any violent issues, which has been great.”

Uhlich says Mannheim’s business is a model for other hookah lounges: it already has security cameras and closes by 2 a.m. at the latest.

“After 2 a.m., maybe nothing good is gonna come of it, so I understand where that might come in,” Mannheim said, saying he would generally accept new rules aimed at public safety. “Hopefully the regulations don’t limit our ability to serve the customers and clientele that are used to being served here.”

Mannheim believes hookah lounges’ link to crime has to do with late operating hours, not with hookah itself.

Frequent customer Max Carmody spoke highly about Mannheim and says the business always feels safe. Carmody said ideally rules regarding operating hours would not be necessary.

“I feel like places should be able to stay open 24/7 if they want to and just give people more personal freedom to frequent the places they want at the hours they want,” said Carmody.

As for the Arizona Hookah Lounge on Speedway, Uhlich says the business has had “a real pattern of problems.”

“And the owners have not been very engaged with us in problem-solving,” she added. “And so I would not be surprised if they’re one of the first in the queue that we need to look at.”

KGUN reached out to the owner, Husam Baker, but he has not responded as of Thursday evening.