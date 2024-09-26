Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Hookah lounges in the City of Tucson could soon have more regulations

City of Tucson drafting an ordinance to limit hours for hookah lounges as a measure supporting public safety
Tucson Police and the city attorney's office presented data to city council, showing crime in and around hookah lounges is higher than bars and smoke shops.
hookah lounge data
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is drafting an ordinance to limit hours for hookah bars. After a midtown shooting in August, Tucson Police and the city attorney's office began looking at crime data.

When comparing crime in and around hookah lounges, incidents reported to Tucson Police in 2024 were four times higher than incidents at bars.

tpd crime data
Incidents reported to TPD.

While the number of incidents in and around smoke shops is also higher than the previous year, the number of violent crimes is much lower than hookah lounges.

tpd crime data 2
Violent incidents reported to TPD.

After seeing a pattern, the Tucson attorney and Tucson Police presented data to Tucson City Council on Wednesday. A recommendation was made to not only limit hours, but to ramp-up security and enforce age restrictions as well.

“The intent really is to protect the patrons and the employees and the community, and not pretend this data doesn’t exist and this violence doesn’t exist and there’s clearly some kind of nexus that we need to get after,” Ward 6 Councilwoman Karin Uhlich said to the council.

The city attorney received approval to draft an ordinance, which is expected to be brought back to the council within the next 45 days.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism