Businesses speak out after shooting in Midtown early Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As businesses re-opened Monday morning, several were left with damage after 180 rounds were fired during a shooting over the weekend. Four were hospitalized, and Tucson Police reports two of the victims are still in critical condition.

Among the businesses left with broken glass is Dwight's Glass and Tint. A shop manager at Dwight's says they've been affected by the violence.

“It’s just always been an issue. After 2 a.m. all the clubs shut down, they come down here and hang out,” said shop manager Daniel Calderon.

He shared surveillance footage from just a few months ago showing another shooting in the parking lot of the Arizona Hookah Lounge. He described a younger crowd consistently causing issues for his and other nearby businesses.

“These are young kids, it has to stop,” he said.

City of Tucson's Ward 6 office is aware of the issue and has been dealing with it over several years. Councilmember Karin Uhlich said she is now pushing for solutions.

“There has to be a way to clear this area when businesses are closed to prevent this devastating violence,” said Uhlich.

KGUN 9 reached out to the owners of the hookah lounge for comment and are waiting for a response.