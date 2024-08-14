Neighbors discuss safety concerns after Swan and Speedway shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers and members of communities around Midtown Tucson met to talk about safety after the Sunday morning shootingon Speedway and Swan.

Police updated that there were no suspects at the time, and, out of the four people sent to the hospital that night, two had been released and two were in "serious" condition.

An officer said that they had patrols in the area and asked people in the street blocks surrounding the Mission Plaza parking lot to check any security or doorbell cameras for anything out of the ordinary around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11.

KGUN9 spoke to local businesses and neighbors from the surrounding area about what worried them about that night.

Several said this shooting raised their pre-existing concerns about safety in the neighborhood, especially about people gathering in the Mission Plaza parking lot late at night. One woman said it "looks like a car show every weekend."

Even a few people from neighborhoods further away in Midtown came to the meeting, some bringing concerns about safety from their own communities.