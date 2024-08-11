TPD: Four victims in hospital after overnight shooting on Swan and Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Four victims are in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning just after 2 a.m., according to Tucson Police Department.

Officers were already in the area at the time and heard gunshots coming from Speedway and Belvedere in Midtown. They found three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, but have not shared yet their age or gender yet.

Tucson Police stated a fourth victim arrived at a nearby hospital while they were on scene. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, and two were reported in stable condition.

Detectives are also looking at another crime scene in the northwest plaza as several buildings were damaged after the shooting.

Roads are closed off around Speedway and Swan. The investigation is expected to last several hours and KGUN9 will report further updates.