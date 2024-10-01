Midtown party shooting suspects in court as attorneys wait for testing on guns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been more than five months now since the deadly off-campus house party shooting in midtown that killed 20-year-old University of Arizona student Erin Jones.
The four suspects accused of a pre-meditated drive-by shooting that ended up killing Jones appeared before a judge Monday.
In June, Tucson Police arrested 18-year-old Estevan Garcia and 17-year-olds Tevion Beale, Marcus Williams and Akeem Alvarez.
In July, they pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting and first degree murder, both felony charges.
The case’s interim complaint says the three 17-year-olds fired from a moving car while Garcia drove past the house multiple times, as they targeted a group of people at the party. TPD says Jones was not part of that group, and was simply a bystander hit by gunfire. Police found more than 80 shell casings at the scene on 5th Street.
Now attorneys are hashing out what needs to happen before a potential trial.
This month defense attorneys filed a motion to ‘Remand/Dismiss’ and a motion for disclosure.
They want to see the results from guns seized from Garcia and Williams that are being tested in a crime lab.
The prosecution said Monday those results are coming, but will take more time.
The next hearing is set for Nov. 18.
——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.