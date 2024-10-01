Midtown party shooting suspects in court as attorneys wait for testing on guns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been more than five months now since the deadly off-campus house party shooting in midtown that killed 20-year-old University of Arizona student Erin Jones.

The four suspects accused of a pre-meditated drive-by shooting that ended up killing Jones appeared before a judge Monday.

In June, Tucson Police arrested 18-year-old Estevan Garcia and 17-year-olds Tevion Beale, Marcus Williams and Akeem Alvarez.

In July, they pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting and first degree murder, both felony charges.

The case’s interim complaint says the three 17-year-olds fired from a moving car while Garcia drove past the house multiple times, as they targeted a group of people at the party. TPD says Jones was not part of that group, and was simply a bystander hit by gunfire. Police found more than 80 shell casings at the scene on 5th Street.

Now attorneys are hashing out what needs to happen before a potential trial.

This month defense attorneys filed a motion to ‘Remand/Dismiss’ and a motion for disclosure.

They want to see the results from guns seized from Garcia and Williams that are being tested in a crime lab.

The prosecution said Monday those results are coming, but will take more time.

The next hearing is set for Nov. 18.