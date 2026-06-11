TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of Mexico fans packed the Playground Bar and Lounge in downtown Tucson Thursday to watch El Tri kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Mexico City.

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Mexico fans fill downtown Tucson bar cheering El Tri's opening 2026 World Cup win over South Africa

Green jerseys, sombreros and Mexican flags filled the bar as fans cheered on the Mexico national football team in what many called one of the most important matches of their lives.

"I'm just hoping Mexico wins," one fan said.

Marc Monroy

Mexico City hosted the opening match for a record third time. The atmosphere inside the bar reflected the passion fans brought from the opening whistle.

"We can't hide our flag," Gisselle Coronado said.

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For many, the emotion ran deep watching their country play on the world's biggest stage.

"Mexico is a footballing nation, so wherever we are, we're going to follow the atmosphere," Coronado said.

Marc Monroy

The Playground Bar and Lounge is hosting watch parties for all 104 matches of the tournament. Staff said the event is a significant economic boost during what is typically a slow summer season.

"It definitely means busier days, I mean it's packed on a Thursday," Stefanie Shirley, a bar representative said.

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Fans made the most of the moment, gathering with family and friends — including younger fans who came out to take in the experience.

Marc Monroy

"I'm having fun, and I love spending time with them," one young fan said.

When the final whistle blew, El Tri had secured the win. Mexico fans are now looking ahead to the rest of the tournament, hoping their team may finally win the whole thing.

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