Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Mexico fans fill downtown Tucson bar cheering El Tri's opening 2026 World Cup win over South Africa

Mexico's national team defeated South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, held in Mexico City.
Mexico fans cheering
Marc Monroy
Mexico fans cheering
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of Mexico fans packed the Playground Bar and Lounge in downtown Tucson Thursday to watch El Tri kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Mexico City.

CHECK OUT THE STORY:

Mexico fans fill downtown Tucson bar cheering El Tri's opening 2026 World Cup win over South Africa

Green jerseys, sombreros and Mexican flags filled the bar as fans cheered on the Mexico national football team in what many called one of the most important matches of their lives.

"I'm just hoping Mexico wins," one fan said.

fan with a sombrero

Mexico City hosted the opening match for a record third time. The atmosphere inside the bar reflected the passion fans brought from the opening whistle.

"We can't hide our flag," Gisselle Coronado said.

SEE SIMILAR WORLD CUP COVERAGE: FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, bringing excitement and a sales boost to Tucson soccer shop

For many, the emotion ran deep watching their country play on the world's biggest stage.

"Mexico is a footballing nation, so wherever we are, we're going to follow the atmosphere," Coronado said.

Gisselle Coronado

The Playground Bar and Lounge is hosting watch parties for all 104 matches of the tournament. Staff said the event is a significant economic boost during what is typically a slow summer season.

"It definitely means busier days, I mean it's packed on a Thursday," Stefanie Shirley, a bar representative said.

SEE SIMILAR WORLD CUP COVERAGE: Zerai's to the occasion: Tucson soccer bar prepares for World Cup crowds during typically slow summer season

Fans made the most of the moment, gathering with family and friends — including younger fans who came out to take in the experience.

Mexican salute

"I'm having fun, and I love spending time with them," one young fan said.

When the final whistle blew, El Tri had secured the win. Mexico fans are now looking ahead to the rest of the tournament, hoping their team may finally win the whole thing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

——
Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

MARC FS NS.png

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District