FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, bringing excitement and a sales boost to Tucson soccer shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — World Cup fever is taking over Tucson, and one Midtown soccer shop owner says the timing couldn't be better for business.

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World Cup fever hits Tucson! See how one Midtown soccer shop owner is gearing up for the biggest tournament in the world.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday afternoon across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and at The Shop along Fort Lowell and Country Club, owner Diego Morales is already feeling the impact.

"Every World Cup year we see an uptick in sales," Morales said.

Marc Monroy

Born in Argentina, Morales has run his business in Midtown for nearly two decades. Soccer, he said, is more than just a sport.

"It's a part of my everyday routine," Morales said.

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The tournament being held on home soil is driving even more excitement than usual. Morales said manufacturers are leaning into the moment, making the latest gear hard to ignore.

"There's a lot of marketing being put behind products like cleats and stuff like that, so we always get all the latest color ways in of what the players will be wearing," Morales said.

Marc Monroy

The majority of his sales come through national team jerseys, with Mexico, the U.S. and Argentina topping his charts. Morales said the longer the tournament runs, the stronger the demand gets.

He also sees the World Cup's presence in North America as a win for soccer in Tucson.

Marc Monroy

"I think that's good, because it brings the community together, and I would say that is good for soccer in Tucson," Morales said.

As for Morales himself, he has his eyes on Dallas, Texas, hoping to score a ticket to watch his beloved Argentina, also known as the Albiceleste, compete on the world stage.

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