"Market On The Move" food bank caught on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local non-profit is now working to clean up after a fire burned down thousands of pounds of food in resources meant for those in need.

Market on the move helps thousands of people every week with food and job security.

But a fire on Wednesday morning has stopped them from being able to offer that help.

Executive Director of Market on The Move Pam Boyer found her store engulfed in flames.

"Looks like we had some arsenic last night. It actually took out our building," Boyer said. "To tell you the truth, right now I’m a little bit in shock."

Tucson fire says a burning semi truck spread the fire to Market on the Move

Lighting the store and everything in it on fire.

"Everything that’s in the building is gone," Boyer said.

Market on the move feeds 3,000 families across the community, including feeding workers during a government shutdown.

However, this setback may put that aid on delay.

"In the past, we have served those who have not been paid," Boyer said. "So we have delivered to the border patrol and whoever’s on hold for their salaries, because nobody should go hungry for this. So their little lives are on hold for the next couple of weeks until we clean up this."

Volunteers like Jorge Corrales spend their time helping feed their community. The Food Bank gave Corrales and others support during tough times along with an opportunity to better their lives.

He says the loss of Market on the Move affects all of them.

"It’s not just the community out there that’s benefiting fr benefiting from Market on the Move, but there’s a whole different community that we’re in recovery, trying to figure things out," Corrales said. "Pam was helping our community by giving out food."

Despite this setback, Boyer is not giving up.

"Don’t give up hope. We’ll be back, just give us a little bit of time," Boyer stated.

For more information about resources or how you can help, Market on the Move will still be hosting their weekend drives at American Legion Post 109 and Mount Zion, open to anyone who still needs help.