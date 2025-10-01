Tucson Fire crews battle blaze at stripmall in Midtown

Several semi-truck trailers and part of a strip mall caught fire in Midtown, Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews arrived at 4431 E. 22nd St. at 3:19 a.m. to find several trailers on fire.

A second alarm was called at 3:27 a.m. Crews accessed one of the buildings and reported heavy fire inside. They fought the fire from outside and were able to contain it to one business in the strip mall and two semi-trailers.

The fire was under control by 4:37 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.