Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire crews battle blaze at stripmall in Midtown

TucsonFirestripmall.jpg
KGUN 9
TucsonFirestripmall.jpg
Posted

Several semi-truck trailers and part of a strip mall caught fire in Midtown, Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews arrived at 4431 E. 22nd St. at 3:19 a.m. to find several trailers on fire.

A second alarm was called at 3:27 a.m. Crews accessed one of the buildings and reported heavy fire inside. They fought the fire from outside and were able to contain it to one business in the strip mall and two semi-trailers.

The fire was under control by 4:37 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood