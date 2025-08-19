Man sentenced for school shooting threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 31 year-old Daniel Hollander has officially been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and 10 years probation for breaking into Legacy Traditional School and making terrorist threats.

Hollander entered Legacy in January of 2025 with a gun, where he made several unusual comments and threats to harm students.

Complaints said Hollander was on meth, had not slept in five days, and claimed that an invisible female twin convinced him to go to the school.

Tucson Police Officer William Bonanno arrested Hollander before any threats could be carried out.

In court, Hollander read a letter he wrote for the judge, expressing remorse for his actions.

Hollander stated that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and is asking the community for his forgiveness.

State School Superintendent Chief Tom Horne believes that Hollander’s sentencing was not tough enough.

“As a former Attorney General, I know that the public is entitled to be protected from people like this defendant,” Horne said. “ In my opinion, the prosecutor’s recommendation should have been at least 20 years in prison to protect our children.”

With Hollander behind bars, school safety is being spotlighted in the community.

“Obviously, we take the safety of our community very seriously. We want to make sure that parents feel safe taking their children to school,” said Community Protection Bureau Chief Rachel Stiles. "And in this case, we're very happy with law enforcement.”

Hollander will face 18 months with time served.

His 10 year probation comes with conditions that he continues receiving mental health treatment.