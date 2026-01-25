Last call: Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony pays tribute to TFD heroes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens gathered at Fire Central in downtown Tucson on a cloudy Saturday morning to honor firefighters who lost their lives in 2025 during the Tucson Fire Department’s annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

Despite the threat of rain, city leaders, firefighters and community members filled the plaza as bagpipes played and bells tolled in remembrance. The ceremony paid tribute to those who died in the line of duty and those whose deaths came later as a result of their work.

“Today, we are honoring the people who didn’t get to go home after that effort, and the people who lost their lives later as a result of their jobs,” Tucson Fire Chief Sharon McDonough said.

One of the firefighters recognized was Battalion Chief Pat Quinn, whose name was added to the Tucson Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall. Quinn, a third-generation firefighter, spent decades serving the city before dying from cancer, a disease increasingly linked to the profession.

“Pat actually was third generation firefighter, so he loved it,” his widow, Susan Quinn, said. “He brought all the enthusiasm and joy to his job. He loved serving the community of Tucson.”

The ceremony included the traditional tolling of bells — both a large bell and a smaller one — symbolizing the final alarm for fallen firefighters. The ritual is a long-standing fire service tradition meant to mark the end of duty and honor sacrifice.

Speakers also emphasized the growing threat of occupational cancer within the fire service. Studies by organizations such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have found firefighters face higher rates of certain cancers due to repeated exposure to toxic smoke, chemicals and carcinogens.

“The fire service faces an enemy today that wears no flame, makes no sound, and it attacks in silence over years and decades,” said Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former U.S. fire administrator.

For Quinn’s family, that message resonated deeply. Quinn died fighting cancer, and his widow said the focus on prevention and awareness was meaningful.

“I loved what they said today in the speeches with the hope, and also I’m standing to bring awareness to cancer in firefighters,” Susan Quinn said.

The annual memorial serves not only as a remembrance, department officials said, but also as a call to protect current and future firefighters through improved safety standards, early detection and ongoing research.