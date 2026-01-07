"I got a good feeling": Barista Del Barrio opens second location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Years of customer requests have finally been answered as one of Tucson's most beloved coffee and burrito shops opened its doors at a second location.

Barista Del Barrio, the James Beard-nominated restaurant known for its double-grilled burritos, coffee and deep community roots, opened its second location over the weekend inside Borderlands Brewery Sam Hughes, near the University of Arizona.

"This is like the best news of 2026," said Eileen Harrington, a frequent Barista Del Barrio customer.

Despite Wednesday's rainy weather, loyal customers continued to show up and support the local business as it begins this new chapter.

For years, customers have asked owner Flavia Briones if and when a second location would happen. Briones opened Barista Del Barrio on the Westside in 2017 as a single mother with her two kids, Ari and Sergio. It was originally a food truck.

She says the timing finally felt right to expand when her niece, Jessica Sims, who is running the new location, returned from overseas.

Jacqueline Aguilar Barista Del Barrio owner Flavia Briones

Briones adds that her values align with Borderlands Brewery co-owner Jose Delgado who approached her twice with a proposal to serve inside his brewery, she agreed the second time around when her niece returned.

"I got a good feeling from him and I love his space and I like his vision for here," Briones said. "He has the same vision about the neighborhood, bringing the barrio closer together and getting people out here. So, we kind of have the same vision. So, I'm like, let's try it and see what happens."

She adds that customers will see the same friendly faces from the Westside location rotating shifts at the new location.

Briones says she only refers to the new location as a "pop-up" because most of the prep work is done at their Westside location on 1002 N. Grande Ave.

"We say pop-up because we prepare everything over there, most[ly] everything," Briones said. "We do the eggs here and the tamales here."

Jacqueline Aguilar Borderlands Brewery Sam Hughes

Briones reflects on the responses she received on opening day.

"A lot of 'welcome to the neighborhood'. A lot of 'we're happy, you're here'," Briones said. "Everyone seems to be happy; I'm getting a lot of positive feedback."

"I'm euphoric that Barista Del Barrio has opened a second location on this corner," Harrington said.

Harrington tells me she visits the Westside location at least once a week and is excited to live just four blocks away or walking distance from the new spot, adding how Barista Del Barrio fits perfectly in the Sam Hughes neighborhood.

Briones says she wants to host events at the new location like sip & paint and expand the menu to include mimosas.

Jacqueline Aguilar Barista Del Barrio owner Flavia Briones taking orders at her new location

Barista Del Barrio will operate inside Borderlands Brewery Sam Hughes Wednesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Borderlands, located at 2500 E. 6th St., opens daily in the early afternoon following the turnover with Barista Del Barrio.

