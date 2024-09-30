Hispanic Heritage Month: Barista Del Barrio, a Latina-owned business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a beloved coffee shop on the west side called Barista Del Barrio, which not only serves delicious coffee but also embraces and celebrates Hispanic culture in its menu.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative says Latino-owned businesses are the fastest-growing segment of small businesses in the U.S. with over five million businesses owned by Latino entrepreneurs in the country.

Flavia Briones, the owner, started this business in 2017 with her children, Ari and Sergio, as a single mother.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“I’m like, 'you know what? I’m just gonna do it,'" Briones said. "And they were behind me, they were gonna help me. My kids, I have two kids, and so we did it.”

Watching her family work tirelessly instilled the drive to hustle for the future she wanted. She tells me her dad is a contractor and still builds houses at 86 years old.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“Since I was little, all I’ve seen is my dad, my aunt, my mom, my uncles work hard like, to provide for their families," said Briones.

According to Forbes, 70% of initial funding for Latino-owned businesses comes from personal savings.

“If it doesn’t work out, you know, try something else and you’ll learn from that," Briones said. "Just don’t be afraid. I was so afraid. Anyone can do this, honestly, and don’t give up. Believe in yourself.”

Customers learn about Briones and her upbringing with every sip and bite.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“I didn’t like the giant burritos, I like the little ones ‘cause that’s how my aunt would make them," Briones said.

Barista Del Barrio is a family oriented business where everyone is welcome. Briones shared how her aunt had a "revolving-door policy" at her home, allowing a seat for everyone at the table.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“So they can come here and have that feeling of home and peace and like, I can come in my pajamas or I can come in a suit or I can just come hangout like in my backyard," said Briones.

Staying dedicated and trusting one’s path is what Briones recommends aspiring Latino business owners should do.

“I never had a business, I didn’t know anything. So that was pretty rough, but everything fell into place," Briones said. "Like, somehow, someway, everything just worked out.”

As Barista Del Barrio continues to grow, so does the need for a second location —which Briones says could happen soon.

Barista Del Barrio is located on the Westside at 1002 N. Grande Ave. You can find their hours of operation here.