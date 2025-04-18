Hatchet attack victim Jacob Couch passes away, according to his family, after community holds prayer gathering

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 32-year-old Jacob Couch passed away Thursday night, according to his family, after nearly two weeks on life support.

His sister-in-law Erica Sims confirmed he passed away at 8:58 p.m. after his heart gave out. She also told KGUN 9 that he had developed pneumonia.

His passing came shortly after the Tucson community held a prayer gathering Thursday night at 7 p.m. outside of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson for Couch.

According to Tucson police, Couch was attacked with a hatchet the morning of April 5 while he and his wife, Kristen, were sitting at a bus bench at Sixth Avenue and Broadway. The couple was on their way back to their hometown in Alabama.

Daniel Michael, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and causing serious physical injury, according to a probable cause statement obtained by KGUN 9. He is being held on $1 million bond. These charges could change following Couch's death.

Last week, KGUN 9 spoke with Couch’s family, who shared memories of him. Kristen also told KGUN 9 she has received an outpouring of support from the Tucson community, including clothing, food, money and gift card donations.

Before Couch's passing, community members gathered in prayer along with Kristen, Couch's mother Elizabeth, his brother Luke, and his sister-in-law Erica. It was an idea Tucsonan Roseanna Gonzalez says she helped spark.

"I'm just super grateful that our city is just coming together to like love on this family during this tragic time," Gonzalez said.

"Just for a minute, I looked around and just to see all these people who have different lives, different jobs and they took the time out of their day to come out here and there," Luke Couch said. "It's just amazing. Just, I'm at a loss for words."

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates.