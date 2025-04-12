'This was senseless': Family of downtown hatchet attack victim speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with a hatchet attack that occurred downtown last week.

Kristen and Jacob Couch were sitting at a bus bench on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Broadway, less than a mile away from the University of Arizona campus, when, according to Tucson Police, a man attacked Jacob with a hatchet. Jacob’s wife, Kristen Couch, described the scene.

“It was very traumatic, and there was a lot of blood,” she said.

After spending nearly 10 months in Los Angeles, the couple — married for 11 years — was on their way back to their hometown in Alabama.

“You know, like those people that say they can't find good men out there anymore,” Kristen said. “I had one. He was a good man for 11 years.”

Kristen Couch Jacob and Kristen Couch

Their journey home was interrupted in Tucson by what Kristen described as a senseless act of violence.

“I can't remember the last time there’s just been a baseless, like, a senseless crime like this,” she said.

While they waited for their next bus, Kristen said a man they didn’t know began yelling at them.

“I told the man we’re leaving, and my husband bent down to, I guess, like, get our stuff, and he just came up behind him. And just—” she paused, motioning as if swinging a hatchet to the neck. “And walked away.”

The hatchet struck 32-year-old Jacob Couch in the back of the neck, severing an artery, Kristen said. He is currently on life support.

Jacob’s younger brother, Luke Couch, said doctors explained he suffered an anoxic brain injury, meaning his brain was without oxygen for an extended period and now has very limited function.

“It doesn’t look good,” Luke said. “It hurts knowing that I couldn’t be there to protect him because he protected me for my whole life.”

Three days after the attack, Tucson Police arrested the suspect. Daniel Michael, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and causing serious physical injury, according to a probable cause statement obtained by KGUN 9.

Investigators who executed a search warrant at Michael’s apartment reportedly found a hatchet and clothing that matched what was worn during the attack. According to police records, Michael confirmed it was him when shown surveillance footage placing him near the scene.

Authorities said Michael initially denied involvement but later admitted he had been drinking heavily and couldn’t remember much from that day. He eventually told investigators he recalled confronting Jacob Couch, claiming he believed Couch was using drugs. Michael said Couch reached into his pants pocket, prompting him to pull out a hatchet and strike him in the neck. He admitted to walking away afterward.

Kristen and Luke Couch said they want to honor Jacob and remember the kind, giving person he is.

Kristen recalled one Christmas when they visited a nearby town and Jacob handed out multiple $100 bills to people experiencing homelessness.

“Just stuff like that made him happy,” she said.

“We’re just both kind, very down-to-earth, nonconfrontational people,” Kristen said. “And that’s just what makes it suck so bad, because there was no altercation.”

“He was such a sweet soul, such a good brother, such a good father and such a good husband,” Luke said. “He didn’t deserve this.”

They said they hope justice is served.

“I just don't want this man to walk free for something like this. You don’t go downtown at 10 a.m. with a hatchet and attack somebody,” Luke said. “Or you don’t go down there with a hatchet and not go to cause trouble.”

“I just want people to remember how kind he was, and they are sure that this was senseless,” Kristen said.

Michael is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Officer Frank Magos with the Tucson Police Department said the case remains open.

“I checked the reports. I still show it as open with the Cold Case Unit,” Magos said.

The Couch family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise donations.