'Now we don't have to rush any decision': Hatchet attack victim's wife grateful for support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kristen Couch, the wife of 32-year-old Jacob Couch, the man attacked downtown with a hatchet at a bus stop, says the support she’s received from the community has been incredible.

"Everyone helping us has overshadowed what that man's done. He does not define our experience here. The community has come together and helped us so much. I mean, they're embarrassed of what happened here," Kristen said.

Police say that man was 25-year-old Daniel Michael who put Jacob in Banner Hospital, where he is struggling to survive.

“When we were talking to him the other day, like, he started crying. Not just tears but like, the facial motions. Like he was trying to open his eyes and stuff," Kristen said.

Kristen has been by her husband's side every day, telling him to keep fighting.

“That he’s stronger than he thinks he is and that we’re all here and we’re all going to be here when he comes back," Kristen said.

The Couches were traveling through Tucson from Los Angeles to get to their hometown in Alabama, when their lives were turned upside down.

Kristen says right now she and his family are just taking it day by day.

"I asked them, like if they were to take him off [the ventilator] what would happen and they said they don't know if he would start breathing on his own or what," Kristen explained.

Kristen says she’s been able to stay in Tucson because of the outpouring community support, covering all her essential needs from clothes to food to money and gift card donations.

Aimee Dobbins even stepped in to provide a home to Kristen and family members for the meantime.

“I offered them a guesthouse and it all worked out and it’s really been an honor to have them and really be a part of showing them that Tucson is not like what you experienced, not at all," Dobbins said.

Kristen says she’s thankful for the Dobbins family because she feels safe and comfortable.

“I mean, that’s like a big burden taken off cause we were staying in a motel, so that uses up a lot of money," Kristen said.

Dobbins shared Kristen's story on her Facebook and was surprised of the reaction she received.

"I put a post out just on Sunday with just my friends and last time I checked it was at like 136 shares," Dobbins said.

Dobbins says she didn't even think twice about offering to help the Couch family.

"I believe if you have the ability to help, you should and it really is quite that simple," Dobbins said.

She encourages people to lend a hand if they can.

"If you feel like helping people out of your heart, really wants to get involved and help, don't let fear stand in your way," Dobbins said.

Kristen says the support she’s received means the world.

“Now we don’t have to rush any decisions, you know? Since we are being helped financially, this means more than I can express," Kristen said.

Kristen remains hopeful and reminds people of the person her husband is.

"He's just so kind. Like his brother said, he'd literally give the shirt off his back and he literally has before," Kristen said.

Michael is being held in jail on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.