Flandrau Science Center celebrating five decades of discovery

The University of Arizona's Flandrau Science Center is offering free admission Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary.
Young visitor at Flandrau Science Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is celebrating the Flandrau Science Center's 50th anniversary Saturday.

On Dec. 13, 1975, The Flandrau first opened its doors to the public, though the building was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents a few years prior in 1972.

ABOR's goals with the building were two-fold: create a space for the community to come and see the latest scientific discoveries in an interactive presentation and introduce a unique learning space for University of Arizona students and researchers.

Learn more on the center's half-a-century history here or head out to the Flandrau this Saturday, for free admission for all visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

