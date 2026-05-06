Fire away: Tucson Fire prepares for blazes like one plaguing Buckeye

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As firefighters battle the growing Hazen Fire in Maricopa County, officials in Tucson say they are preparing for a potentially active wildfire season in Southern Arizona’s urban-wildland interface.

The blaze near Buckeye has burned nearly 1,000 acres and threatened homes, raising concerns about similar risks in Tucson, where neighborhoods often border desert terrain.

Joseph Castro Sr., a fire inspector with the Tucson Fire Department, said parts of Tucson face comparable vulnerabilities.

“We do have a lot of places out northwest that are vulnerable,” Castro said. “We have some places in the west… Anywhere you have the rural area that meets up to some of the infrastructure of the city…”

Wildfires like the Hazen Fire are not just theoretical in Tucson. Castro said crews have already responded to at least one significant brush fire this season that stretched local resources.

“In that one, I don’t know how many acres that was, but it was large enough to deplete that area’s resources pretty fast,” he said.

Battling such fires requires extensive coordination, manpower and equipment. While fire engines supply water, crews often rely on manual tools to control flames in rugged terrain.

“That’s why we use a lot of hand tools: shovels, pick axes… we have swatters,” Castro said.

The cause of the Hazen Fire remains under investigation, but Castro emphasized that many wildfires stem from a mix of natural and human factors.

“It could be dry lightning, it could be so many things,” he said. “Humans interact with so many things outdoors that you just don’t think about. And before you know it, you have a fire.”

Fire officials say prevention is critical, especially for residents living near open desert. Creating defensible space around homes can significantly reduce fire risk.

“Stuff like keeping some of the flammable stuff away from your house,” Castro said. “We try to get at least five feet, if you live on a bigger property, 30 feet.”

With Arizona’s dry climate and rising temperatures, officials urge residents to remain vigilant as fire season intensifies.