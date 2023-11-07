Eight people arrested in Southside illegal street takeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early on Sunday morning, concerned citizens alerted Tucson Police to an illegal street takeover near Kino Parkway and 22nd Street.

Southside officers responded dispersing the crowd and detaining eight individuals. This event involved the following:



Traffic blockage

Dangerous donuts

Illegal gathering

Four adults and four juveniles were arrested. Two vehicles were also impounded.

Additionally, minors were in possession of alcohol, and a firearm was taken as evidence due to a teen boy being a "prohibited possessor."