City of Tucson to restore historic sites at Fort Lowell Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is using funding from a bond, grant, and City money to restore the Commissary and Donaldson House at Fort Lowell Park.

The City of Tucson says it is planning to restore the Commissary and Donaldson House at Fort Lowell Park, a historic area. The area’s history goes back to 13,000 years ago and includes a U.S. Army post established in 1873.

The City is putting $4.62 million into rehabilitating and preserving the site.

“It is important that we continue caring for it for future generations,” Mayor Regina Romero said in a city press release.

The City is having a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 28, at 9 a.m. at the Commissary at Fort Lowell Park.

Fort Lowell is a site of cultural significance where evidence of human settlement dates back 13,000 years,” Mayor Romero said. “It is a living park that connects us to the history of these lands. It provides space for gatherings and recreation to families and holds special meaning to the residents of the Fort Lowell Neighborhood and those who grew up near here.”

The City got a $300,000 grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails, awarded under the Historic Preservation category. The City is also going to commit $1.24 million in matching funds and $3.08 million is also coming from 2018 Tucson Delivers: Parks + Connections bond (Proposition 407), which voters approved.

Money from the bond has already been supporting the restoration of the Fort Lowell Museum.

"Reactivating and preserving this site has been a long time coming, and it's been a priority to both me and Fort Lowell residents,” said Council Member Paul Cunningham in the press release.