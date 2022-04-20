Historic Fort Lowell set to undergo $3.5 million rehabilitation project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The historic Fort Lowell, which was established in the mid-1800s, will undergo a rehabilitation project. The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation bonds along with the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund grant will be applied to preserve the buildings, which include the museum and the hospital.

The City's Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Greg Jackson said they are looking to add a border around the historic site to show what it looked like during its prime.

"It’s a pretty cool spot that people I don’t think a lot of people know about, so if we can make the right improvements to really frame out what the fort looked like it could help people understand what the fort is," he said.

He said along with the rehabilitation to the buildings, they'll also add places to eat and shop. And he said he is looking forward to having community members and local schools enjoy the fort.

"Our ultimate goal is to make this a destination, an attraction to people to come and learn what is the history of Fort Lowell," he said. "An our goal is to get a those 2nd or 3rd graders over to the fort for a day to educate them on Arizona history."

The project's construction is set to start in about a year.

