Parks Heritage Fund grants City of Tucson $300K for fixing up historic Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund has granted the City of Tucson $300,000 for fixing up Fort Lowell.
Local voters passed the Tucson Delivers: Parks and Connections bond program in November 2018, authorizing a $225-million bond package for improving park, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
This brings the rehabilitation project's total to $3.45 million, with a goal of increasing local attraction for historic sites in the area.
A Historic Fort Lowell Rehabilitation Project spokesperson says these funds are for preserving the following:
- Hospital
- Cottonwood Lane
- Donaldson House
- Fort Lowell Museum
- Commissary Apartments
- Other structures and site orientation
The Pima County Capital Program Office and Cultural Resources and Historic Preservation Division are managing the project.
Together, the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona State Parks and Trails developed the
Arizona's Fiscal Year 2022 $5-million budget.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.