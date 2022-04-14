Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Parks Heritage Fund grants City of Tucson $300K for fixing up historic Fort Lowell

Brings rehabilitation project total to $3.45 million
Fort Lowell.jpg
Tucson Parks and Recreation
Fort Lowell.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 13:54:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund has granted the City of Tucson $300,000 for fixing up Fort Lowell.

Local voters passed the Tucson Delivers: Parks and Connections bond program in November 2018, authorizing a $225-million bond package for improving park, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

This brings the rehabilitation project's total to $3.45 million, with a goal of increasing local attraction for historic sites in the area.

A Historic Fort Lowell Rehabilitation Project spokesperson says these funds are for preserving the following:

  • Hospital
  • Cottonwood Lane
  • Donaldson House
  • Fort Lowell Museum
  • Commissary Apartments
  • Other structures and site orientation

The Pima County Capital Program Office and Cultural Resources and Historic Preservation Division are managing the project.

Together, the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona State Parks and Trails developed the
Arizona's Fiscal Year 2022 $5-million budget.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!