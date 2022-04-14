Parks Heritage Fund grants City of Tucson $300K for fixing up historic Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund has granted the City of Tucson $300,000 for fixing up Fort Lowell.

Local voters passed the Tucson Delivers: Parks and Connections bond program in November 2018, authorizing a $225-million bond package for improving park, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

This brings the rehabilitation project's total to $3.45 million, with a goal of increasing local attraction for historic sites in the area.

A Historic Fort Lowell Rehabilitation Project spokesperson says these funds are for preserving the following:



Hospital

Cottonwood Lane

Donaldson House

Fort Lowell Museum

Commissary Apartments

Other structures and site orientation

The Pima County Capital Program Office and Cultural Resources and Historic Preservation Division are managing the project.

Together, the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona State Parks and Trails developed the

Arizona's Fiscal Year 2022 $5-million budget.