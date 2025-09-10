City of Tucson taking steps towards new NDA transparency procedure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson council members are taking the first steps towards changing the city's procedures for non-disclosure agreements.

In the wake of Project Blue, a controversial development plan by Beale Infrastructure, the Pima County Board of Supervisors revised their policies regarding NDAs.

Now, Tucson city leaders are looking to follow suit. Ward 4 council member Nikki Lee asked her fellow council members to reconsider Tucson's policies when navigating NDAs.

The council unanimously decided to ask the City manager and attorney's offices to create policies on non-disclosure agreements that align with Pima County’s new guidelines.

Those new guidelines capped NDAs at two years instead of five and required disclosure 90 days prior to any public votes.

Pima County Board of Supervisors also instated quarterly updates on any active NDAs.

The council plans to have a draft of this new policy in the next 60 days. In the meantime, they'll be briefed on any active NDAs. City Manager Tim Thomure estimated there are five or six in which the city is currently involved.

However, it isn't up to the council to sign those agreements. That's a job for the city's Office of Economic Initiative.

KGUN 9 reached out to them and did not hear back in time of publishing.