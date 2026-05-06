City of Tucson seeks developers to reimagine Ronstadt Transit Center amid safety concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors and transit riders say safety must be a priority as the city moves forward with redevelopment plans for the downtown hub.

The city of Tucson is gathering feedback from potential developers as it works to reimagine the Ronstadt Transit Center in downtown Tucson, an area that has seen violent crime in recent years.

Daily bus rider Jamie Warren has witnessed violence first hand while waiting at the center.

"With the upgrades, the city will be beautiful, and we couldn't have asked for a better upgrade for this town," Warren said.

Marc Monroy

Warren is looking forward to a new transit center but worries safety issues will persist.

"When I'm here, I wait for the bus, but I'm trying to get away from here — it's like you better get on the bus or somebody is going to get you," Warren said.

Neighbors say the area has seen violence and drug use. Most recently, Tucson police responded to the stabbing of a 19-year-old woman that sent her to the hospital last month.

The city says violence tends to decrease in high-density areas, and this project aims to create just that.

Marc Monroy

Developer Jim Tofel says if his team is selected, they will make safety a priority.

"Both from a construction perspective and for anyone who is living there — so I'm sure the proper safety protocols will be put in place to control access," Tofel said.

Tofel notes there are challenges that could slow approval. The city says they believe an underground pipeline runs beneath the site — a remnant of downtown's original infrastructure — and that it wasn't adequately accounted for.

"It's right next to the railroad track — so there are some phase 1 environmental issues as well," Tofel said.

Marc Monroy

Warren said he remains cautiously optimistic.

"If we see an upgrade and security then yeah," Warren said.

The next meeting for developers is May 13, with request deadlines due May 21.

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