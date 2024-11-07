Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

BREAKING: One man killed, another in stable condition after overnight shooting in Midtown

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man was shot and killed overnight near Grant and Alvernon according to Tucson Police.

Another man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police say it happened near the 2400 block of N. Haskell around 9:00 PM Wednesday night.

TPD says they are investigating but details are limited at this time.

——
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism