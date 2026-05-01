Bonillas 5th grader wraps elementary school with autism awareness legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fifth grader at Bonillas Traditional Elementary Magnet School in Tucson has spent years turning a personal friendship into a school-wide movement for autism awareness.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Ricki Williams began her advocacy in second grade, inspired by a close friend.

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"It's special to me because I had a friend in first grade who had autism, and she was like my best friend, so I decided to start this cause in legacy for her," Ricki said.

Her efforts have grown into school-wide assemblies and fundraising campaigns at Bonillas. Friday morning, she helped lead an assembly to encourage her classmates to spread compassion and acceptance. She also awarded her students who won her essay contest for autism awareness called Inclusion Heroes.

Jacqueline Aguilar

This year, she started a "Coins for Kindness" campaign at school and raised money for the Southern Arizona Autism Society. Last year, she says she was able to raise about $734.

"We earned $435.90 this year. I'm really happy because I like how— I'm glad people want to support it," Ricki said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 31 children are identified with autism. Ricki hopes more students will take the time to learn about it.

"I've learned like some people aren't going to support it, and that's okay. They just need to learn what it is and just be aware of it," Ricki said.

As she prepares to leave elementary school, Ricki says she plans to continue her advocacy work at her new school next year. Her mother says she is proud of her daughter for leading this effort at such a young age.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"She is the one that puts the work in, and I couldn't be more proud of her," Mischa Williams said.

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