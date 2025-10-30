Belvedere Terrace aims to bring more affordable senior housing to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is underway on Belvedere Terrace, a new affordable housing complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road that will soon offer 72 apartments for low-income seniors in Tucson’s midtown.

The project, developed by Newport Southwest LLC, is designed for residents aged 55 and older who earn no more than 60 percent of the area’s median income. Rents will range from $540 to about $1,100 per month, depending on unit size—and thanks to a large solar installation, utilities will be fully covered for tenants.

“Because we are going to have extensive solar coverage, we are going to pay all the utilities,” said David Wohl, president of Newport Southwest LLC. “What we try to do is not only provide a roof over people’s heads, but a roof that they want to stay in.”

Of the 72 apartments, 22 units will be reserved for homeless seniors, referred through the Primavera Foundation, which will also provide supportive wraparound services. Tenants in those units will pay only 30 percent of their income, with the rest covered by a rent subsidy through the City of Tucson’s Public Housing Authority.

The $32 million project spans 2.2 acres and will feature a dog park, walking paths, meeting areas, and a solar-covered parking lot. Construction began in 2024, with completion expected by February 2026.

Resident applications are not yet open, but Wohl said they are expected to be available sometime around the holidays. He says to look out for banners outside the complex announcing a phone number to apply. Interested applicants will need to meet income qualifications for seniors making less than 60 percent of the area median income.

While Belvedere Terrace represents meaningful progress, Wohl said the development is only a small step toward addressing Tucson’s housing shortage.

“A 72-unit project sounds big, but it won’t even scratch the surface of the need for housing for elderly,” he said.

As an affordable housing developer for the past 30 years, Wohl has witnessed an increase in demand due to the limited availability of land and, particularly, economic stagnation.

“I think a lot of it is costs are going up, but incomes aren’t,” he said. “Rents are going up, but incomes aren’t.”

Wohl also notes that there has been an increase in out-of-state property management firms acquiring rental properties in Tucson, which has led to rising rents in recent years.

According to a 2024 study by EcoNorthwest , Tucson needs nearly 35,000 additional housing units over the next two decades to meet growing demand. Roughly 13,000 of those units must be affordable for people earning less than 30 percent of the median income.

Belvedere Terrace received a share of the $49 million in state funding provided last year by the Arizona Department of Housing to support 19 affordable housing projects across the state. The development also includes a $1 million loan from Pima County to build a solar power system and secure free utilities for residents.

Wohl says financing was acquired largely through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit , which allows investors to receive tax credits in exchange for investment equity. Wohl says this allows the complex to keep rents low since rents aren’t used to directly repay loans.

Belvedere Terrace is expected to open by the end of February 2026.