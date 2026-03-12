Arizona Wildcats fans celebrate big NCAA Tournament win over UCF at downtown Tucson bar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats fans packed a downtown Tucson bar Thursday afternoon to celebrate an 81-59 NCAA Tournament victory over the University of Central Florida Knights, bringing the Wildcats one step closer to their first national championship since 1997.

The Board Room in downtown Tucson was filled with cheering fans as Arizona advanced in the college basketball postseason following the program's first-ever Big 12 regular season championship.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Amber Soria, a Wildcats fan who said she has followed the team since their 1997 championship run, described the energy inside the bar.

"It gets you in the mood," Soria said.

"It makes you want to continue to have fun," Soria said.

"It's beautiful, we're all big fans of the U of A, and it's the comradery and the love," Soria said.

"This is a great win. Big win. Love it and ready for more," Soria said.

Board Room owner and Wildcats alumnus Ronnie Spece said watch parties like Thursday's are a significant economic boost for his business, particularly after he opened the bar's second floor earlier this year.

"It's fun to see every seat full in here for the games," Spece said.

"U of A being number one the whole season brings people in, and we just opened two months ago, so this is really helpful for us," Spece said.

Fan Terry Montgomery summed up the mood of the crowd with a simple message.

"Go Cats, Bear down," Montgomery said.

Wildcats fans said they are confident their team can go all the way, just as Arizona did 29 years ago.

