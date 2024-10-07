A sprinkle of pink: Chez Peachy opens first brick-and-mortar bakery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Christa Lebron went to unlock the hot pink doors of her brand new bakery, four people were already in line outside, waiting to put in their order.

"It meant a lot to me," Lebron said, thankful her hard work is now bearing sweet fruit. "I'm just so grateful that our whole team could be able to come to this point where we have so many supporters," she said.

Chez Peachy opened its 6th Ave. and 6th St. location on Oct. 5. Lebron and her staff marked the occasion by cutting a large pink ribbon with giant pink scissors. Back in April, Lebron expanded Chez Peachy from her home kitchen to a food truck.

Just a few months into the running the truck, Lebron and her husband started looking for a shop space to better produce their signature Bento-cake-style sweet treats.

In all, Lebron said the business helped more than 500 customers on Opening day; she even stayed three hours past closing time. Many customers say they found the bakery through social media, and specifically Instagram — Chez Peachy's account has amassed more than 243,000 followers.