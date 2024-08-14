Chez Peachy expands from food truck to brick-and-mortar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chez Peachy, a French Canadian-inspired bakery that started in a home kitchen in 2021, is making big strides by expanding from a food truck operation to its first brick-and-mortar location.

Chez Peachy’s owner, Christa Lebron, says the new store will feature a pink interior. “I want it to be pink from top to bottom,” she said.

Lebron began her baking journey after being inspired by watching her mother bake cakes for family celebrations. This inspiration turned into a full-time business, and just four months ago, she and her husband opened a food truck selling 1,200 cakes a month.

Now, the demand from both online and local customers has led them to invest in a larger space. “We really wanted to create a space where people can sit down and enjoy what we offer,” Lebron said.

Lebron says she couldn't of done it without support from the entire Tucson community. “I’m not even from Arizona,” she said. “They took an outsider from another country and embraced her with open arms. It means so much to me.”

Chez Peachy plans to open its doors this fall, offering new and exciting experiences for the Tucson community.