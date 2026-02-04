A Better Community kicks off Black History Month with major partnership, annual event Wednesday

A Better Community is launching Black History Month with its first-ever title sponsor for the annual Merchant & Mission-Focused Marketplace happening Wednesday evening.

The nonprofit's third annual marketplace returns with more vendors than ever before at the Dunbar Pavilion, the venue sponsor. The event transforms the pavilion into a hub for Black-owned businesses and community organizations, bringing people and resources together in one space to strengthen the community.

"It's just amazing to be able to have the community come together. We have more than 40 businesses and nonprofits who serve Southern Arizona, so I'm excited," said Trehon Cockrell-Coleman, co-founder of A Better Community.

For the first time, Arizona Racial Justice Initiative is serving as the event's title sponsor, covering vendor costs so participants can focus on community building rather than expenses.

"Every vendor, 40 plus vendors, gets to come to the event on Wednesday, leave with 100% of their sponsorship or profit, but more than anything, they leave knowing more people in the community," Cockrell-Coleman said.

The marketplace features diverse vendors including artists, tax experts, food vendors and barbers, all gathered under one roof to kick off Black History Month.

Cockrell-Coleman emphasized that connections made at the event are designed to last beyond February.

"You get to know exactly who's in our community. So, it goes beyond Black History Month because the goal is for these businesses to know that they're supported, loved and showing some love to them," Cockrell-Coleman said.

The event runs Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd St.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.