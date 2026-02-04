88-CRIME receives over a hundred tips for Nancy Guthrie case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From the first time Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke publicly about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, he asked anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

“Shortly after news broke out, the tips began to pour in," said Fabian Pacheo, Chief of Detectives at the Pima County Attorney's Office. He oversees the 88-CRIME line for the office.

Pacheo says the news of Nancy's disappearance brought in over a hundred anonymous tips in just the first few days.

All tips to 88-CRIME are anonymous and passed on to the local law enforcement agency handling the case. In the case of Nancy Guthrie, those tips go to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

88-CRIME is offering an up to $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

While they've gotten plenty of calls with potential information, Pacheo says they've also gotten a few calls offering to add to the reward pool.

“We have an individual in the state of Rhode Island, another lady in the state of Iowa that are very interested in pledging money to having the reward increased," Pacheco said.

$2,500 is the maximum amount of money that 88-CRIME can offer, Pacheco says they normally hit that maximum during homicides or high profile cases like this one. All reward money comes from donors.

If family members or other concerned citizens want to further incentivize the public to come forward with relevant information, they can make a deal with 88-CRIME to up to reward amount.

“Naturally, that requires also holding the money that they want to pledge in a time of escrow or set it aside in the event that a tipster’s information results in an arrest," Pacheco said.

However, it may take a few days for that additional money to make its way into the reward.

While not everyone is in it for the money, Pacheco said the reward “does have an effect on folks that are perhaps contemplating whether they should provide the information they have or not."

That's why he says he wishes he could put thousands up for every case since the information that solves a crime could be priceless to the victim and their family.

“We continue to encourage the public, anyone that may have any information," Pacheco said, "to send those tips forward. We all want to see the safe return of Mrs. Guthrie.”