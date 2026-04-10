100-Acre Wood Bike Park on track to reopen this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mountain bikers, gear up for a new park in the heart of Tucson.

100-Acre Wood Bike Park is still on track to open this summer according Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Tucson, Lara Hamwey.

Though the park was shut down in November 2025, city officials say this project has been years in the making.

“At Hundred Acre Wood, basically what we’re working towards is a family-friendly, fun, active space,” said Director Hamwey. “Summer 2026, people will be mountain biking here.”

The park—which really is 100 acres— is being built with biker input. Hamwey says the department is working with nonprofit Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists to create a biker-focused space to accommodate all skill levels.

Hidden in the desert landscape of the park is 10 miles of winding bike trails complete with jumps, drops, berms and other bike features.

Soon, Hamwey says the city will add in wood and steel obstacles.

“Whether you’re a level one—someone that just kind of wants to ride through—or you’re an adrenaline-junkie, the fact that we have the jumps, and the teeter-totter to come, you’re going to be able to do and play the way you want,” she said.

Using the bike park "the way you want" includes those who are coming without a bike.

“It’s not just for mountain bikers," Hamwey said. "[It’s for] folks that want to come through here and walk and run, [or] see birds. I would imagine we’re to have a lot of birds because we have a lot of vegetation, so it’s really for everyone.”