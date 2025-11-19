Authorities clear final zone in 100 Acre Wood clean up ahead of bike park construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities carried out what Tucson police called the “final clear out” of the 100-Acre Wood on Tuesday, as they prepare to transform the area into a new bike park. Up to 500 people were estimated to have been living there at its height, but law enforcement and outreach teams say the site is now largely vacated.

“We have six dump trucks, we have six skid steers and probably close to 12 officers,” said Lt. Brian Corcoran of the Tucson Police Department, describing the scale of the operation. “It’s a heavy lift, but we’ll get it all done today.”

Police were joined by social service organizations and city staff, part of a coordinated outreach and cleanup effort. “We do have options out here — we have housing services, we have rehabilitation services … Whatever people may need. So it’s just a matter of them accepting our services and our help,” Corcoran said.

Community Medical Services sent peer-support workers to engage with residents who remained during the clear-out.

“After the clean up started, the people that were going into the washes and in the streets met with our peer support and community support and got some services,” said Kazue Coon, a community impact specialist with the group.

At the same time, she acknowledged challenges: “I don’t think people understand all of the things that are going into it. Not everybody out here is using drugs. Some people have mental health issues, some people just fell on financial instability.”

City Parks and Recreation officials say the closure is necessary for construction: the area will be redeveloped into a purpose-built mountain bike park. “We’ve been working towards this for over a year … we’re anticipating with construction starting in December … late spring to early summer to be open,” said Lara Hamwey, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Tucson.

The redevelopment has been underway for some time.

In July 2025, the city, in partnership with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness and multiple nonprofit agencies, began an intensified outreach effort. So far, 78 households have been referred to housing, and stakeholders say more are in the process.

One recent success: 30 people formerly living in the 100-Acre Wood encampment have moved into permanent supportive housing at the remodeled Amazon Motel on Miracle Mile.

The city’s timeline for the bike park envisions construction beginning Nov. 19, with environmental cleanup and site prep followed by full construction starting in December.