World War 2 Marine missing for 83 years is finally laid to rest by his family and community in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A World War 2 Marine who was missing for 83 years is finally being laid to rest in Marana.

Private Norton Retzsch died in 1943 during a battle in the Solomon Islands. His remains were discovered in 2025.

The community, along with several veterans who rode in celebration of his return, gathered at the Marana Mortuary to celebrate his life and welcome him home.

"It's a very joyful day," Kim Opitz said.

Opitz is Retzsch's great-niece. She attended the services alongside Retzsch's niece, Judy Boyd.

Marc Monroy

"It's like a completion and at the same time, it's all God," Boyd said.

"A lot of relief right now that it's all come together and that we were able to get him home," Opitz said.

The family was losing hope until they received a phone call about the discovery.

"I thought it was a scam when I first got the phone call," Opitz said.

"When you think of him being totally lost, to not having a name, just a number. After 83 years, it's a miracle," Boyd said.

Although Boyd never got to meet her uncle, she still calls him by his nickname, Norty.

Marc Monroy

"It's been in the family a long time... I may have to get a dog and name it Norty hahaha," Boyd said.

Opitz is now encouraging other families going through the same thing to try the same methods she tried by providing a DNA sample.

"We found him, and I didn't think there was a chance, so even if you don't think there's a chance, you should reach out and make that call and get that information you need to provide your DNA sample — and you may get answers that your family has been waiting for generations," Opitz said.

The family is now able to close this very long chapter in their lives.

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