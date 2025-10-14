Town Hall scheduled to discuss possibility of an ICE detention center in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future use of the Marana prison remains a question after Management and Training Cooperation purchased the facility earlier this year for $15 million.

In an email to KGUN 9 regarding the facilities' use, a spokesperson for MTC said they are still exploring opportunities with several public agencies, but don't have any additional information to share at this time.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, to discuss possible use as an ICE detention center. The meeting will take place at Coyote Trail Elementary School, 8000 N. Silverbell Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be moderated by Pima County Supervisor Jen Allen. Panelists will include representatives from the ACLU of Arizona, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project and Just Communities Arizona.

MTC previously owned the facility, located near Silverbell and Sanders, from the mid-90s until 2013, before the building’s ownership was transferred to the state. MTC operated the minimum-security prison before the contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) ended on December 31, 2023.

According to their website, the Utah-based company operates:

16 Job Corps centers

17 correctional facilities

11 prison and detention medical departments

3 community release centers

14 detention centers

19 treatment programs

2 outpatient behavioral health programs



