Students sign on to skilled trades careers at National Signing Day event

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five students were honored at a National Signing Day event in Marana for committing to careers in skilled trades, with Lowe's and SkillsUSA hosting the celebration for students pursuing careers in construction, carpentry and HVAC.

The signing ceremony, modeled after college athletics signing days, was held outside a Lowe's store in Marana. Instead of signing with sports teams, students signed on to skilled trades careers.

The event comes as Arizona faces a projected shortage of about 20,000 construction workers by 2030.

J.T. Jablonski, senior manager of Lowe's Foundation Programs, says the event is designed to connect students with industries that need them.

"What we're hearing from feedback from the field is they're looking for obviously a lot of people. And what we're trying to do is support the programs that are actually being able to elevate those students going into the workforce," Jablonski said.

Survey results from the Associated Central Contractors of America show 82% of contractors in Arizona are struggling to hire qualified workers.

Among those honored was Zander Heatherly, who secured an apprenticeship with Western States Carpentry. Heatherly says his interest in the trades began in high school construction classes, where he discovered a passion for carpentry.

"I just love working with my hands. It's something that I've always enjoyed and something that I will continue to enjoy," Heatherly said.

Heatherly tells me he sees the trades as a stable and dependable career path—and one with long-term security.

"It's one of the jobs that AI will never take," Heatherly said.

For Heatherly, this day was a turning point.

"Today marks the start of my career. It really does," Heatherly said.

Organizers say the event is also about helping students feel recognized for choosing careers that are essential to communities everywhere.

"If you love working with your hands, there are programs and opportunities out there that you can turn into a very valuable career," Jablonski said.

The Lowe's Foundation says it plans to help train 250,000 skilled trades workers nationwide over the next decade.

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