Saguaro gloom: Neighbors in Marana community raise concerns as new construction reshapes desert views

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As communities across Southern Arizona continue to expand, some residents say the trade-off between new housing and preservation of the natural desert landscape is becoming increasingly difficult to accept.

In the Saguaro Bloom master-planned community in Marana, neighbors say recent construction has begun to alter the desert atmosphere and scenic views that first drew them to the area.

Nichole Grijalva, who lives in the neighborhood, said the appeal of her home was rooted in its proximity to open desert. “We fell in love with these houses because there was no one behind us, And all the beauty that was back there, the quietness,” she said.

Grijalva said she paid extra for a premium lot with unobstructed views but was disappointed when development began nearby. “When you get a premium lot, you think that’s kinda gonna be forever And it ended up lasting a year,” she said.

Part of that premium, residents say, reflected the expectation that nearby desert land would remain largely undisturbed. Grijalva said the recent activity appears to have significantly altered the landscape. “It looked like they kind of bulldozed a lot of the desert landscaping,” she said.

Residents have also expressed concerns about the fate of saguaro cacti, an iconic symbol of the Sonoran Desert that is protected under Arizona law. Removing or relocating saguaros typically requires permits and adherence to specific guidelines.

In a statement, developer D.R. Horton said it has followed local requirements while preparing new home sites. “D.R. Horton’s current plans for the site designate over 80 acres, or approximately 46%, of the community site as NUOS (Natural Undisturbed Open Space), well above the 30% minimum,” the company said.

Town officials confirmed the developer is in compliance with zoning regulations and that some saguaros have been relocated and replanted within the community.

Still, Grijalva said the changes have fundamentally altered her daily experience at home. “We used to be able to look out our back window, which is a wall of glass And just look at the scenery, and now it’s all construction vehicles ha,” she said.

Rapid population growth in Marana and across the Tucson metropolitan area has fueled demand for new housing developments, often at the edge of previously undisturbed desert. For some residents, the expansion underscores the ongoing balancing act between accommodating growth and preserving the natural environment that makes Southern Arizona unique.