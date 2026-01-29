Rethinking the roadway to a four-year degree

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — College doesn't always start—or end—where people expect. Pima Community College (PCC) and the University of Arizona are putting more focus on transfer pathways and that could change how students across Southern Arizona begin their higher education.

As getting into the University of Arizona becomes more competitive, community colleges are taking on a bigger role in how students reach a four-year degree.

"Pima Community College is a great value in terms of our affordability for pathways to higher education, whether that is career and technical education or intending to transfer," said Dr. Ian Roark, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce development at PCC.

Dr. Roark says cost is one of the biggest barriers students face and starting at a community college can make a huge difference.

"We have data that show that students who intend to transfer to the University of Arizona, who start at Pima Community College, actually do a better job and have a higher completion rate, as compared to students who start at the university and intend to stay all four years," said Dr. Roark.

Data from the start of the 2025-26 school year at PCC shows that enrollment was up 8%, compared to the previous school year, continuing an upward trend at the college over the past three years.

He says that success comes from smaller class sizes and more individual support early on.

For students like Lovely Watts, studying at PCC means more time to figure things out without falling behind.

"If I would have started a uni, it would have been not horrible, but it probably would have been a lot more challenging. Rather as Pima is a little bit more like kind of up my speed a little bit. They're very patient when it comes down to like stuff that you need to do," Watts said.

Right now, PCC and the U of A are working toward an even closer relationship.

"We are in the initial stages with the University of Arizona of exploring co-enrollment, where we really want students who initially don't get accepted into the university to really see themselves as part of a dual family," Dr. Roark said.

Roark adds that the goal is not an "either-or" choice—just more options for students like Edward Leal, who says he benefits from the flexible classes since he splits his time between school and work.

"This path was going to help me understand my classes, understand how tuition works, and eventually get me transferred to the U of A," Leal said.

Dr. Roark says as enrollment strategies change, community colleges will keep serving as both a starting point and a bridge for those seeking a four-year degree.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.