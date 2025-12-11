Proposed data center in Marana advances to next step

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Planning Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday night to recommend to the town council the approval of land rezonings for a proposed data center.

Constituents packed Marana’s council chambers for Wednesday’s public hearing, where they were given up to three minutes each to speak on the proposal.

The applications were submitted in October by Lazarus and Silvyn, P.C., who are representing the Beale Infrastructure-owned company, Fremont Peak Properties LLC. Beale Infrastructure is the company developing Project Blue.

MORE INFORMATION | Marana receives applications for a data center

The proposed site, totaling about 600 acres, is located near the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana and is made up of two plots of land adjacent to one another, each about 300 acres. An application was submitted for each plot of land.

One is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the other is owned by the Kai Family Trust.

In December 2024, the Marana Town Council approved a data center ordinance outlining specific requirements for data centers in the town, which includes not allowing Marana Water to supply drinking water to data centers for cooling systems and requiring developers to have documentation from the utility provider showing that enough electrical power exists to serve the site. Also included in the ordinance is the need to go through a rezoning process, which is public process.

READ MORE HERE | Marana's data center ordinance

The town held a series of three public meetings focused on data centers, growth in the town and RTA Next in September and early October, before receiving these applications.

Wednesday’s meeting drew a crowd that filled the seats and standing room in the council chambers. One of those in attendance was 18-year-old Syed Shah-Batiz.

“Corporations see dry, arid climate states like this that haven’t been too overly developed as prime opportunity to pursue their own interests, ignoring what the communities that live there really want," said Shah-Batiz.

During the public hearing, many, including those in opposition, said they aren’t against growth, but expressed concerns, including noise, water, electricity and the environment.

“What is this data center going to do? What do we not know about this data center? And the pollution it might bring to our town,” said one constituent who spoke during the public hearing.

While the majority who spoke were in opposition, there were still many who spoke in support of the proposed data center in Marana.

“Based on factual information, Marana’s protective ordinance and the immense economic benefit, I urge the planning commission to support this rezoning request,” said one speaker.

According to Beale Infrastructure, an air-cooling system would be used. They also say they are working with Tucson Electric Power and Trico to make sure they pay for all required energy costs and to make sure the project does not increase rates for existing customers.

Jennus Burton, who works in the construction industry, shared his support of the proposed project.

“It would just make a good project for not only the construction trades, but then the jobs and economic opportunities it would create in the future,” he said.

According to Beale Infrastructure, this first phase of the project will bring 4,200 construction jobs for the next five to ten years and 400 permanent jobs to support the data center operations.

“I welcome good jobs and new investment,” said one speaker during Wednesday’s public hearing. “What I am firmly opposed to is a scenario where that growth raises my family’s electric bill, water bill, sewer bill or property taxes, even by a dollar.”

According to a presentation given by Lazarus and Silvyn, P.C., Southern Arizona, and specifically Marana, was chosen due to it being a strategic location, its strong workforce and power availability.

The rezoning proposal will now head to the Marana Town Council, which will include another public hearing.