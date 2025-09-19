Marana's data center ordinance

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After learning about data centers' interest in the area, the Town of Marana put an ordinance in place specifying approval requirements for data centers in the town.

The Marana town council approved the data center ordinance in December 2024.

The Tucson City Council approved an ordinance last month that will regulate large water users. High water use has been a concern raised with Project Blue by some Tucson-area residents.

Marana’s ordinance will not allow Marana Water to supply drinking water to data centers for cooling systems. Instead, developers will need to secure an alternate water source for cooling, humidity control and similar operations.

Developers are also required to have documentation from the utility provider showing that enough electrical power exists to serve the site.

There are also design requirements and noise standards, along with the need to go through a rezoning process, which would require public hearings.

“These are all things that we’re able to put in place in the ordinance to kind of put some guardrails into the conditions of these developments,” the town’s Communications Manager, Vic Hathaway, said.

She said there aren’t currently any applications for data centers submitted to the town.

Marana will be hosting three public meetings focused on data centers, growth in the town and RTA Next.

Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center – Community Room

Date: Tuesday, September 23 at 5:30 pm

Address: 13455 N Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653

Coyote Trail Elementary School – Cafeteria

Date: Wednesday, October 1 at 5:30 pm

Address: 8000 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School – Cafeteria

Date: Wednesday, October 8 at 5:30 pm

Address: 5650 W Moore Rd, Marana, AZ 85658

“Understandably, a lot of questions have come to the Town of Marana; that’s why we feel like these public meetings are so important,” Hathaway said.