Pinal County Airpark to get control tower within seven years after FAA approval

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A control tower is coming to Pinal County Airpark within the next seven years after the Federal Aviation Administration determined one is warranted at the growing facility.

The airport, originally constructed in 1942 as the Marana Army Airfield to train pilots for World War II, was purchased by Pinal County a few years later and continues to be managed by the county. The non-towered, uncontrolled airspace has seen significant growth in recent years.

"The workforce is growing, the economic engine size is increasing, the number of operations that we have each year is increasing – so everything's kind of growing," Airport Manager James Petty said.

The FAA recently completed a benefit-cost analysis, and in April, a control tower was found to be warranted at the facility. This gives the county seven years from that date to complete the project.

The airport is currently working on site selection and environmental analysis for the multi-million dollar project.

"We're in the process of selecting consultants to do that work now. Those contracts hopefully will go to the board this month or next," Petty said.

Design and construction will follow. Petty hopes a grant from the FAA will cover the majority of the project cost.

"The FAA contributes anywhere between 91 to 95 percent of the project cost and then the county and the state, if the state decides to engage with us, would split the difference of the remaining 5 percent," Petty said.

The Marana Regional Airport is also currently without a control tower, but in July, the FAA approved proposed funding for the design and construction of one there as well.

