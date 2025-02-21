Pilot in-air at time of collision details Marana crash

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the two-plane collision at the Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday morning, we spoke to a pilot who says he was in the air at the time of the crash.

It was a midair collision between two planes just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Marana Police Department has confirmed two deaths.

According to the FAA, both occupants of a Lancair died, while there were no injuries to the occupants of a Cessna 172.

Erwin Castillo says he was instructing a flight student near the airport.

As they were coming back to the airport he checked the weather, then flipped to the Common Traffic Advisory Frequency.

“The next thing I hear is the Lancair pilot and the tail number 3602M saying he was going around again,” Castillo said. “Five minutes, or five seconds later you hear screaming and someone calling ‘mayday’...and there was a collision.”

Castillo says he then got on the radio and asked for assistance. He says he didn’t see the actual crash, but heard it and saw the aftermath.

“I could see the debris and the smoke as we were coming into land,” he said.

He says this was the first time he’d been in the area of a crash before.

“It’s really tragic…and it’s not a good feeling because it’s at your home airport.”