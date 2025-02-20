FAA documents confirm tail numbers, crash details in Marana plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released documents that confirm the tail numbers and reveal more details of the involved planes in the Marana midair plane crash on Wednesday morning.

The documents also reveal more details on how the crash occurred.

According to the FAA, a Lancair 360 MK II struck a Cessna 172 from behind during the approach phase of both flights. The Lancair crashed and was destroyed, causing fatal injuries.

The Cessna was able to recover and land safely.

The Lancair 360 MK II has a tail number of N3602M, registered to Michael Reinath out of Rio Vista, CA.

The Cessna has a tail number of N463ER, operated by Aeroguard Flight Training Center.

