Marana’s ‘Cowboy Carnival’ is this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is hosting its award-winning annual fall festival this weekend at Heritage River Park.

The ‘Cowboy Carnival’ will take place Saturday, October 18, from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 12375 N Heritage Park Dr.

Attractions include:

Mutton’ Bustin’

Nine Carnival Rides

Beer Garden

Live Music

Creation Station

Dog Adoptions

Movies In Marana

Food Trucks

Artisan Vendors

Town of Marana

Leashed dogs are welcome at the family-friendly event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Marana Food Bank. The food bank’s tent will be located at the front entrance.

The fall festival is one of the town’s five signature events.

