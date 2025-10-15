Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marana’s ‘Cowboy Carnival’ is this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is hosting its award-winning annual fall festival this weekend at Heritage River Park.

The ‘Cowboy Carnival’ will take place Saturday, October 18, from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 12375 N Heritage Park Dr.

Attractions include:

  • Mutton’ Bustin’
  • Nine Carnival Rides 
  • Beer Garden
  • Live Music
  • Creation Station
  • Dog Adoptions
  • Movies In Marana
  • Food Trucks
  • Artisan Vendors
Leashed dogs are welcome at the family-friendly event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Marana Food Bank. The food bank’s tent will be located at the front entrance.

The fall festival is one of the town’s five signature events.

