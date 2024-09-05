Marana Parks and Recreation receives two awards from state

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Parks and Recreation Department recently received two awards from the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association.

The town’s Splash Savvy program received the “Outstanding Media” award. Wayne Barnett, Deputy Director for Marana Parks and Recreation says the program is targeted at providing tools and resources about water safety.

“A big part of this program is getting the word out to the community about how to respond in the event of drowning and just overall drowning awareness,” Barnett said.

The program was started in 2021 and it’s been all hands on deck in making it a success.

“Splash Savvy works with the Marana Police Department, the Marana Public Service Communications Team - part of that team is also Northwest Fire and Marana Health has been a part of that as well,” Barnett explained.

The town’s annual Fall Festival received the “Outstanding Special Event for populations 25,000 to 100,000” award.

“Fall festival is just a real celebration of Marana’s western heritage,” Barnett said. The festival features carnival rides, performances, mutton busting, vendors and other activities.

About 25 awards in different categories are given out by the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association each year. Barnett says Marana has won awards five years in a row.

“It’s confirmation that we continue to serve our public,” Barnett said. “The town of Marana, we strive to provide five star service and it’s just a recognition that we’re doing what we’re setting out to do, we’re living up to the town’s mission.”

This year’s Fall Festival will take place at Marana Heritage River Park located at 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive on Saturday, October 12.