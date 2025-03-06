Watch Now
Marana plane crash victims identified

Jack Snell/Flickr/Creative Commons
This Lancair 360 MK II was destroyed in the Marana midair plane crash on February 19. It was registered to Michael Reinath out of Rio Vista, CA.
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The two plane crash victims inside the Lancair 3600 that crashed at the Marana Regional Airport Wednesday morning Feb. 19 have been identified as Michael Reinath, 70, and Linda Gifford, 76, according to a press release from the town of Marana.

The Lancair was one of two single-engine fixed-wing planes that collided midair at the Marana Regional Airport last month.

The two people inside the second plane, a Cessna 172, were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the release.

