Marana plane crash victims identified

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The two plane crash victims inside the Lancair 3600 that crashed at the Marana Regional Airport Wednesday morning Feb. 19 have been identified as Michael Reinath, 70, and Linda Gifford, 76, according to a press release from the town of Marana.

The Lancair was one of two single-engine fixed-wing planes that collided midair at the Marana Regional Airport last month.

The two people inside the second plane, a Cessna 172, were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Two dead in midair plane crash at Marana airport

INFO: Two dead in midair plane crash at Marana airport

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | FAA documents confirm tail numbers, crash details in Marana plane crash